Slidey
Ranked #19 for today

Slidey

AI-powered presentation maker in your pocket

Meet the AI-powered Android application that allows you to create an inspiring presentation from single phrase on the go.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Slidey
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Mixpanel
Mixpanel
3,515 upvotes
Allows you to make data-driven decisions and improve product performance every day
Unsplash
Unsplash
14,823 upvotes
Easily access thousands of inspiring photos to create inspiring presentations
OpenAI
OpenAI
869 upvotes
A game changer that greatly simplifies the process of creating presentations
About this launch
Slidey
SlideyAI-powered presentation maker in your pocket
Slidey by
Slidey
was hunted by
Andrii Fomichov UA
in Android, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Andrii Fomichov UA
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
Slidey
is not rated yet. This is Slidey's first launch.
