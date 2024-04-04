Launches
Home
→
Product
→
Slidey
Ranked #19 for today
Slidey
AI-powered presentation maker in your pocket
1 month free
•
Free
Meet the AI-powered Android application that allows you to create an inspiring presentation from single phrase on the go.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Slidey
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Mixpanel
3,515 upvotes
Allows you to make data-driven decisions and improve product performance every day
Unsplash
14,823 upvotes
Easily access thousands of inspiring photos to create inspiring presentations
OpenAI
869 upvotes
A game changer that greatly simplifies the process of creating presentations
About this launch
Slidey
AI-powered presentation maker in your pocket
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Slidey by
Slidey
was hunted by
Andrii Fomichov UA
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andrii Fomichov UA
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
Slidey
is not rated yet. This is Slidey's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#69
