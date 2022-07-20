Products
Sleepagotchi
Gameify sleep to improve millions of lives
Sleepagotchi is an app that rewards users for keeping a consistent sleep schedule with free NFTs and crypto tokens called SHEEP. Users get 1 Free NFT every morning, and 2 Free NFTs if they slept well.
Sleepagotchi
About this launch
Sleepagotchi
Gameify Sleep To Improve The Lives Of Millions
Sleepagotchi by
Sleepagotchi
was hunted by
Matteo Gamba
in
Web3
,
Health
,
NFT
. Made by
Anton Kraminkin
and
Alex Korotkov
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Sleepagotchi
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. This is Sleepagotchi's first launch.
Upvotes
504
Comments
136
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#19
