Josh Bitossi
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Slack Forms is exactly as it says - create, manage and send forms all within Slack. There's a couple of reasons why I think most teams would need this: 1. I think we all have channels where information needs to be submitted in a certain format. Searching for the right format, or correcting answers costs time or mistakes. Slack Forms lets you create detailed forms that are submitted via our bot. 2. Slack has opened up their Home tab. We're among the first (that I've seen) to really utilise the home tab to create embedded Slack experiences. I'm personally really excited to improve upon this as it means everything can happen within Slack. A couple of quick features: - Create forms with datepickers, user selects, channel selects, single and multi-line inputs - Use forms anywhere with the /forms command. - Assign forms to keywords (/form keyword) or channels ("/form" in that channel) - Edit, preview or delete forms all in Slack - Forms are sent to the channel via our bot (perfect for anonymous responses, or you can add a user field). Looking forward to hearing about how people use Forms in their teams!
