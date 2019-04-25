Slack E-mail Add-ins

Keep conversations moving forward by bringing context from an email into a Slack channel or direct message
Instead of killing email, Slack is embracing itCollaboration phenom Slack is continuing its effort to move from a messaging app running alongside other office software to the hub where business teams coordinate anything and everything. Its latest steps, which the company is unveiling today, will further integrate Microsoft and Google's email and calendaring platforms into the Slack interface, providing more incentive to stay within the app.
Fast Company
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I like this a lot, condensing the amount of communication tools is a great idea especially in a distributed team
Tamas Ratkai@tamasratkai · HOM at FleetYou
We started using it a week ago and totally changed our workflow. Previously it was a pain to do this but with this add on the experience is flawless.
