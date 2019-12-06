Deals
Slack Cleaner
Slack Cleaner
The ultimate tool for deleting files from Slack.
Slack Cleaner is your best friend when it comes to files overload in your slack workspace.
The app will help you get rid of files easily.
38 minutes ago
How to Delete Slack Files to Free Space in your WorkSpace
Slack users on the free plan know the perils of sharing too many files. Over time the 5GB storage plan runs out and you are left facing the 'your workspace runed out of memory...' message. And after a few days, Slack won't let you upload new files unless you delete the old ones.
