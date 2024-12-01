Launches
Sky Follower Bridge
Sky Follower Bridge
Migrate your social connections from 𝕏 to Bluesky
Seamlessly migrate your social connections from 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) to Bluesky. Find and follow Bluesky users similar to those you follow on 𝕏 and to migrate your Block and List settings. Perfect for staying connected while exploring new platforms.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Twitter
Social Network
by
Sky Follower Bridge
About this launch
Sky Follower Bridge
Migrate your social connections from 𝕏 to Bluesky
Sky Follower Bridge was hunted by
Sky Follower Bridge
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
,
Social Network
. Made by
Kawamata Ryo
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
Sky Follower Bridge
is not rated yet. This is Sky Follower Bridge's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
