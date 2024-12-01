Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Sky Follower Bridge
Sky Follower Bridge

Sky Follower Bridge

Migrate your social connections from 𝕏 to Bluesky

Free
Seamlessly migrate your social connections from 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) to Bluesky. Find and follow Bluesky users similar to those you follow on 𝕏 and to migrate your Block and List settings. Perfect for staying connected while exploring new platforms.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Twitter
Social Network
 by
Sky Follower Bridge
Particle
Particle
Ad
An easier way to keep up with the news
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Plasmo
Bluesky
VitePress
About this launch
Sky Follower Bridge
Sky Follower BridgeMigrate your social connections from 𝕏 to Bluesky
0
reviews
33
followers
Sky Follower Bridge by
Sky Follower Bridge
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Chrome Extensions, Twitter, Social Network. Made by
Kawamata Ryo
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
Sky Follower Bridge
is not rated yet. This is Sky Follower Bridge's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-