This is the latest launch from Skipp
See Skipp’s previous launch →
Ranked #4 for today
Skipp
Match with the perfect remote tech team — on mobile
15% Off your first month
•
Payment Required
Instantly match with the best candidates for tech roles! Book an interview during our launch month (December 2022) and receive a 15% discount on hiring through the first month. Start building with our vetted remote developers today.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
by
Skipp
About this launch
Skipp
Build the TOP remote tech team
Skipp by
Skipp
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Alex Odin
,
James Lawrence
and
Alex (Sasha) Dolgov
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Skipp
is rated
5/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on June 8th, 2022.
Upvotes
21
Comments
4
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#106
