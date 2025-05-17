Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Sketchy Run
Sketchy Run

Sketchy Run

Apple Watch Run Tracker with iOS companion app
Sketchy Run turns your running routes into simple, hand-drawn sketches and focuses on distance as your primary metric. Simple and Fun.
Free
Launch tags:
Apple WatchHealth & Fitness

Meet the team

Sketchy Run gallery image
Sketchy Run gallery image
Sketchy Run gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Sketchy Run
Sketchy Run
Apple Watch Run Tracker with iOS companion app
57
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sketchy Run by
Sketchy Run
was hunted by
David Pfluegl
in Apple Watch, Health & Fitness. Made by
David Pfluegl
. Featured on May 18th, 2025.
Sketchy Run
is not rated yet. This is Sketchy Run's first launch.