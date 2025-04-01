Launches
Siyaa.ai
Siyaa.ai
AI assistant to manage your work calendar
Siyaa.ai redefines how you manage your work day. Siyaa auto-resolves conflicts, handles inbound meeting requests, and finds the best slots for everyone (even when no empty slots are available)—so you can focus on work, not your calendar.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
65
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Siyaa.ai by
Siyaa.ai
was hunted by
Aakash Khatri
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Aakash Khatri
Featured on April 21st, 2025.
Siyaa.ai
is not rated yet. This is Siyaa.ai's first launch.