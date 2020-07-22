Discussion
Hey PH, Spoiler: there is a 10% discount code for all annual plans at the end of the comment (additionally to default 20% discount for annual plans)! Also, feel free to let us know via support@sitechecker.pro if you’d like to test a free trial. Ivan from Sitechecker is here. Sitechecker is an easy-to-use platform to measure, track, and improve your search visibility. It is a must-have toolkit for website owners, marketing agencies owners, SEO specialists, marketers, and product managers. More websites you working on, more time you spent on a daily routine when checking data from Google Analytics, Google Search Console, rank tracker, site crawler in different tabs. Sitechecker will reduce this time due to one dashboard with all important statistics for all websites. A few words about each of the tool inside the platform 1. Site Audit detects the issues that slow down your SEO growth and gives specific tips on how to fix them. 2. Site Monitoring collects a history of important SEO changes on the website and sends you email alerts when something critical happens. 3. Rank Tracker tracks your website rankings every day and helps to research how SERP changes for any keyword that is valuable for you. 4. Backlink Tracker monitors backlinks and shows which one has lost or became non-indexable. 5. Google Analytics integration helps import traffic and transaction stats. 6. Google Search Console integration helps find search performance insights that are not available in Google Search Console by default. 7. On-Page Checker helps run a quick on-page SEO analysis for any page and find mistakes in the text content, links, images, meta tags, and page speed. 8. Link Strategy helps research competitors’ link building strategies. Discount code Paste "producthunt" in the checkout to apply a 10% discount for all annual plans. Give your feedback Please, write a few words in the comment below what you like, what you don’t like at the product the most, and what new features you interested to see. My teammates @nikolaev, @nataliefia and I are glad to answer your questions.
