Simplehuman
Simplehuman
Make Gmail work like Superhuman
Chrome extension that adds command bar and advanced keyboard shortcuts to Gmail. Snooze with natural language, navigate to folders, one click unsubscribe, select multiple emails - and everything else that is needed to make you superhuman in Gmail.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Email
•
Productivity
Simplehuman
make Gmail work like Superhuman
5 out of 5.0
Simplehuman by
Simplehuman
was hunted by
Phalgun Guduthur
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Phalgun Guduthur
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Simplehuman
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Simplehuman's first launch.