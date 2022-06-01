Products
Simple Estimate
Simple Estimate
Project cost estimate software for agencies & dev shops
Increase team collaboration and make your project estimates more accurate than error-prone spreadsheets. Pre-defined roles and rate cards allow you to quickly create estimates and share them with your internal stakeholders or clients.
Simple Estimate
About this launch
Simple Estimate by
Simple Estimate
was hunted by
Jesse Sutherland
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Jesse Sutherland
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
Simple Estimate
is not rated yet. This is Simple Estimate's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#23
