Silent Inbox for Gmail

👋 Hello fellow makers, and thank you @chrismessina for the intro! 📝 200 lines of code Six months ago I sat down to write 200 lines of code in Apps Script for my Gmail. I was overwhelmed by unimportant emails during the day. It was hard to keep practicing inbox zero. I wanted to read newsletters. But they were hitting my inbox during the day, distracting me from support requests and messages from partners. Back to the code. I created two labels, one filter, and one trigger. The filter collects emails that contain selected terms like "unsubscribe" and "email preferences" (around 20 different terms by the moment). I needed two labels to mark emails properly. And the trigger was set to fire two times a day — at 9 am and 7 pm. 🚀 A Gmail add-on That's it. It keeps my inbox distraction-free and twice a day sends me my unimportant stuff. Today I'm launching that code (+2000 new lines of code) as a product. It's a Gmail add-on that collects not urgent emails and delivers them at the time you want them to read. If you are interested in my 0 to 1 journey, there is a thread on Twitter. 🙌 Basic vs Premium The Basic account allows you to schedule delivery for any time once a day. In addition to automatically detected email newsletters, you can add up to 10 other senders to the Muted List. With the Premium account, you can change the frequency from "once a day" to "twice a day" (more options coming in the next update). And your number of senders in the Muted List is unlimited. 🔥 The early bird price for a premium account is $12/year (until September 12). The basic account is free. 🔑 Install the add-on to calm down your inbox
It's nice how you say, "Recieve unimportant emails". Emails are used for almost all formal communications and I, like other people, tend to check it often to see if I have got something new. Taking advantage of this habit most have, companies are spamming inboxes, I report spam and block and another company comes in! A bunch of "jump in for a quick call" and newletters that I didn't sign up to adds stress to my work day as I pick up my mobile to see what it "beeped" for and I see this! After using this add-on for quite some time now, I could see how I'm able to focus, and it's going good for me. But still couldn't stop myself from checking it manually, so better add a Gmail lock for me in your next update lol.
With the raising number of newsletters I'm subscribed to, it's right time to put them in order. Thank you @ihorstefurak!
This is something I didn't know existed but definitely need in my life @ihorstefurak. Great work :) Especially the promo video - very simple and succinct. How did you shortlist keywords for classifying unimportant messages? Best of luck!
Congrats on launching, Ihor! Hope I can finally reach inbox zero with this add-on.
