Dmitry Pushkarev
MakerCEO & Co-founder, Sidekick browser
Hi Hunters, I’m Dmitry, founder and CEO of Sidekick. And I’m so excited to share with you the browser for work we’ve been building for the past year and a half.🙏 Just like most of you, I work in a browser all the time. So when I was doing an EIR at Kleiner Perkins, we thought a lot about the future of online work, and one thing always seemed strange to me - why are we working in a tool designed for browsing? And why aren’t companies who make browsers fix obvious problems that prevent us from being more productive and enjoying our work more? The answer is surprisingly simple - knowledge workers make up just 1-2% of their user base, and developing features for us is not economical and will complicate UX for the rest 99% of users. But what about the hundreds of millions of people who work online and struggle because of it 🤷♀️? Shouldn’t there be a better way? We decided that there should be, and started building Sidekick. There a quite a few improvements that we've made on top of Chromium, but here are some of the highlights: 📱UX built around working with applications - where we spend most of our time. With badges, in-app search, and shortcuts. As a long time user of Franz, I love having all messengers and work-related tools in one place. 🚄 A browser optimized for speed. The average Chrome user has 6 tabs open all the time. I bet that you have more. We built an AI-based tab suspender so that Sidekick uses the same amount of memory whether you have 10 tabs open or 100. As one of our early users said "My old MacBook Air now feels like a $4k machine." 🔎A built-in powerful search. Collecting all of your web apps in one place enables something really important: being able to instantly find any documents, apps or contacts, no matter if they’re in Notion, your email, Slack, or anywhere else. All with a single shortcut. 🦁Built-in support for multiple accounts simultaneously for any app, whether they support it or not. 🕵️ browser that actively fights for your privacy and online anonymity with a built-in ad-blocker, and fingerprinting protection to confuse ad networks and trackers, which further improves page loading time. And there's more to come. 📊Tools to organize your work into labeled sessions and stop tab clutter once and for all. And all of this while being compatible with most Chrome features and extensions. Building Sidekick has been a fun challenge, and I want to thank the thousands of early adopters who helped us in our early days and patiently reported bugs and suggested features. And we're very excited to finally share it with the broader community. Join us, share your ideas for improvement and let's build a better work environment together 🙏, it truly is day 1 for all of us! And if you're maker, designer, engineer, product visionary or are just curious about working with us - send me a note. There's so much to be built here. And thanks for hunting @chrismessina !
@dmitry_pushkarev so excited for your launch! I love see more competition in the browser space, and you've combined so many components that are essential to finding productivity as a modern knowledge worker!
@aryan_m_kumar they do but don't think your bookmarks will be in sync if you're planning to use both Chrome and Sidekick side by side, unfortunately :(
@aryan_m_kumar They do, most Chrome extensions are fully compatible with Sidekick.
Congrats on shipping, Sidekick team! I've been a beta user for a while now and the product has been really effective in saving processing memory, which is amazing! There have been some hiccups here and there but the team is very responsive and fixes the bugs pretty quickly. Good luck!
@steventey Thank you for your support. It really means a world to us.