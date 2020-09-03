discussion
For a while now I've felt that the design community wasn't as active online as it used to be… Blogging platforms like Medium are great at providing an easy place to write content, but you end up losing a lot of creativity and individuality (not to mention control) when everybody uses them. But on the other hand, when writing on your own personal blog, finding an audience can be a big challenge… So here's a solution straight out of the glory days of the early web: a webring! The Sidebar Webring aggregates a collection of hand-picked personal design blogs and makes their content available to the existing 40k+ Sidebar newsletter subscribers. Hopefully this can become a way to highlight new voices in the design community and make it easier to blog on your own!
@sachagreif congrats on the launch, it's a great initiative!
@sachagreif Good luck with the launch! I'm a new blogger and finding these folks is inspiring. As a recommendation, I'd love to see more diversity among featured blogger 😊
I love webrings. Nice curation of blogs @sachagreif ! Some of my concerns going through your landing page: - how many emails should I expect? (all new blog posts every weekday?). I don't want to be spammed - I love previews of newsletters, just an image of what I can expect inside Cheers
@bissenmann good questions! I didn't add too many details because it's just the main Sidebar newsletter and I didn't want to repeat myself too much. But I'll think about how to provide more info.
@surjithctly it's a starting point, but even so the goal will never be to have thousands of feeds. I think 100-200 will already be plenty.