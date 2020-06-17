  1. Home
The five best design links of the day, every weekday

Sidebar brings you the five best design links of the day, every weekday. Never miss an article, resource, or announcement ever again!
I just launched a new version with a new design and new features such as the leaderboard. Go check it out!
Discussion
Stefan Smiljkovic
Sacha, I am suprised that Sidebar is first time hunted. Anyway, congratz on that. I am Sidebar newsletter subscriber for years, and for sure it promote great hand picked content. Sometimes you add some more political oriented topic which I am not fun, but what the hack, u can't satisfy everyone. This deserver homepage for sure.
Robert Novak
@stefan_smiljkovic Same here. Been a subscriber shortly after buying Sacha's original book on Meteor.JS back in the day!
Ziggy Crane
@stefan_smiljkovic It's not a first time. It's a third time.
Sacha Greif
Maker
@stefan_smiljkovic @robofnc thanks for supporting the book :)
Chris Armstrong
Love Sidebar, pretty much the only newsletter I always open
Sacha Greif
Maker
@armstrong means a lot, thanks!
Surjith S M
This is one product which I use them everyday, but never checked their website.. ha haa..
Sacha Greif
Maker
@surjithctly that's fine too! when I have time I'll also redesign the newsletter.
James Young
Yup, happy subscriber - get on this list...
Emiland De Cubber
Love and use it everyday! GG Sacha
