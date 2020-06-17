Sidebar brings you the five best design links of the day, every weekday. Never miss an article, resource, or announcement ever again!
I just launched a new version with a new design and new features such as the leaderboard. Go check it out!
Stefan Smiljkovic
Sacha, I am suprised that Sidebar is first time hunted. Anyway, congratz on that. I am Sidebar newsletter subscriber for years, and for sure it promote great hand picked content. Sometimes you add some more political oriented topic which I am not fun, but what the hack, u can't satisfy everyone. This deserver homepage for sure.
@stefan_smiljkovic Same here. Been a subscriber shortly after buying Sacha's original book on Meteor.JS back in the day!
@stefan_smiljkovic It's not a first time. It's a third time.
@stefan_smiljkovic thanks so much!
@stefan_smiljkovic @robofnc thanks for supporting the book :)
Love Sidebar, pretty much the only newsletter I always open
@armstrong means a lot, thanks!
This is one product which I use them everyday, but never checked their website.. ha haa..
@surjithctly that's fine too! when I have time I'll also redesign the newsletter.
Yup, happy subscriber - get on this list...
Love and use it everyday! GG Sacha