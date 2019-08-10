Side Project Stack
Get the best tech stack to make your next Indie Maker App
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Michael Novotny
I've spent too much time figuring out how to build my own no-code projects. And I've always found it insanely valuable to see how other makers built theirs. In Side Project Stack you will find: 1. A list of tech stacks for side projects that are code or no-code 2. An app to get your very own custom stack recommendation (no-code) 🤔The part you might find most interesting, I compiled the list of all the different stack combinations to create a recommendation tool. Using 100+ different data points and a lot of discussions with Maker's about why they used the tools they did. I took this approach because, in my experience, the easiest way to build is to start with what you need to make and then work backwards to find the technologies you need to build it. 🙏🏽It is my hope that this version 1.0 helps reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed when starting, and allows Makers to spend more time talking to users, marketing their product...less time building. Right now the app recommendation tool is purely for no-code projects and geared towards the simplest approach and easiest tools to learn. Check it out! Special thanks to these Makers who have helped me to this point to launch: @andreyazimov @noahmakes @5harath @diannamallen @_danielmeade @actinarium @cbinganisi @ernest_jones @dqmonn1 @josephbestjames @david_head @johnny_makes 👇🏽OH and one last thing... The stack I used to build Side Project Stack: -Sheet2site (thanks @andreyazimov for all your help and inspiration) -Typeform -Airtable -Google Sheets -Zapier -Gmail -Mailchimp -Carrd 👋🏼What is your tech stack?👋🏼 Leave a comment 📝 below and I'll add it to the list. 👍🏽🙂
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
What's more interesting to you? Finding out tech stacks for code or no code projects?
code
no code
UpvoteShare2 Answers