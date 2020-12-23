discussion
Jesscia Brown
Maker
@ShutEye
Hey friends, First of all, Merry Christmas to everyone 🎄⛄️ I'm so excited to share ShutEye with the PH community today! This product was inspired by my experiences with insomnia. After graduating from college, I took root in a bustling big city. The combined pressures of work and life often left me exhausted, causing worry and insomnia. Late in a sleepless night, I always think of summer nights in my hometown. An old fan creaked in the room, accompanied by the sounds of a babbling brook and whistling cicadas from outside, I could fall asleep quickly every time. From these memories, I began to have the idea of developing a sleep product, one without bulky electric fans or a specific environment, using only a cell phone to enjoy sleep-aiding content, helping insomniacs fall asleep. That's how ShutEye was born. We are committed to giving everyone an all-in-one sleep app. Calming music, meditation courses that help people achieve peace of mind, as well as the ability to mix and customize the sounds of nature for the perfect sleep soundtrack, all help create an ideal environment for rest. Meanwhile, our Sleep Recorder and Sleep Tracker let people in understanding their sleep quality and habits in order to further improve their sleep. Additionally, we spent a lot of time during the design process making sure that our app was straightforward and simple to use. Therefore, everyone will be able to find something to help them on their journey to better sleep. For the Product Hunt launch, I am offering a special launch deal 🥰 50% OFF, only 100 seats available! Go get yours at: https://www.shuteye.ai/christmas... Thanks to everyone that already bought it and supported my work! If you have any ideas or suggestions, find us on Twitter @shuteye_ai and drop a comment below 👇
