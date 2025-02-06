Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Shram 2.0
This is a launch from Shram
See 1 previous launch
Shram 2.0
Be recognised for your impact at work
Visit
Upvote 118
Shram is an AI-powered tool that recognises your impact at work. Simply organise projects or tasks and Shram will ensure your team stays motivated and productive. With V2 we have made Shram more adaptable, joyful and minimal. Try it today! ⚡️
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Task Management
•
Artificial Intelligence
+250 tasks for free
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Shram
Be recognised for your impact at work
5 out of 5.0
Follow
118
Points
21
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Shram 2.0 by
Shram
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jay Gadekar
,
Ojasvika Sahu
,
Rupin Vijan
,
Abhinav Choudhary
and
Shivam Singh
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
Shram
is rated
5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on July 9th, 2024.