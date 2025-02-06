This is a launch from Shram See 1 previous launch

Shram 2.0 Be recognised for your impact at work Visit Upvote 118

Shram is an AI-powered tool that recognises your impact at work. Simply organise projects or tasks and Shram will ensure your team stays motivated and productive. With V2 we have made Shram more adaptable, joyful and minimal. Try it today! ⚡️

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • Task Management • Artificial Intelligence +250 tasks for free

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more