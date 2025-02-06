Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Shram 2.0
This is a launch from Shram
See 1 previous launch
Shram 2.0

Shram 2.0

Be recognised for your impact at work
Shram is an AI-powered tool that recognises your impact at work. Simply organise projects or tasks and Shram will ensure your team stays motivated and productive. With V2 we have made Shram more adaptable, joyful and minimal. Try it today! ⚡️
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityTask ManagementArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Shram 2.0 gallery image
Shram 2.0 gallery image
Shram 2.0 gallery image
Shram 2.0 gallery image
Shram 2.0 gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Shram
Shram
Be recognised for your impact at work
5 out of 5.0
118
Points
Point chart
21
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Shram 2.0 by
Shram
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity, Task Management, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jay Gadekar
,
Ojasvika Sahu
,
Rupin Vijan
,
Abhinav Choudhary
and
Shivam Singh
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
Shram
is rated 5/5 by 16 users. It first launched on July 9th, 2024.