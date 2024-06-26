Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Shram
Shram
Connect daily work with performance
Visit
Upvote 48
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Shram is a gamified work management tool. Not only can you manage projects and tasks but also get real-time reports on each team member's performance. Your productivity is no longer based on number hours worked, but your outcome.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
SaaS
by
Shram
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Shram
Boring work management made fun, engaging and meaningful
0
reviews
56
followers
Follow for updates
Shram by
Shram
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Rupin Vijan
,
Samriddha Chattopadhyay
,
Jay Gadekar
and
Ojasvika Sahu
. Featured on July 9th, 2024.
Shram
is not rated yet. This is Shram's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report