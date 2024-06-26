Launches
Connect daily work with performance

Free
Shram is a gamified work management tool. Not only can you manage projects and tasks but also get real-time reports on each team member's performance. Your productivity is no longer based on number hours worked, but your outcome.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
SaaS
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Framer
Figma
Google Docs
About this launch
Boring work management made fun, engaging and meaningful
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Productivity, Task Management, SaaS. Made by
Rupin Vijan
,
Samriddha Chattopadhyay
,
Jay Gadekar
and
Ojasvika Sahu
Featured on July 9th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Shram's first launch.
