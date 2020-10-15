Shows with Music, from Anchor & Spotify

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mike Mignano
Maker
co-founder, @anchor
Hey there, PH community! Today, we're thrilled to announce that Anchor is introducing a first-ever for audio creation: the ability to combine talk segments with full length music tracks from Spotify's catalogue of over 65 million songs. Since the start of our Anchor journey, we’ve aimed to build tools that both get voices heard and unlock creativity in new ways that weren’t previously possible. Today’s release does exactly that by letting you blend your words, ideas, and opinions—and also the music you love from Spotify. When you create a show with music, your audience gets a brand new format that not only lets them hear your words and the music you share, but also lets them favorite tracks, add to playlists, and explore the artists that inspired your shows. This is a game changer: it expands the definition of what audio can be created, shared, and consumed. It’s also beneficial to artists, ensuring they are compensated for every single stream of a song from music shows on Spotify. Like with every other Anchor feature, adding music to your show is easy. From Anchor’s new Music tool (available for free in our apps & on the web), just search for any song you want to include from Spotify and add it to your episode. Add your talk segments, and you’re done. We can’t wait to see what creators do with these new superpowers unlocked through the combination of Anchor + Spotify. In the meantime, check out some of the original shows featuring music that were produced by Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/genre/s... And let me know if you have any questions about the launch!
Share
Steve Curtis
@mignano This is exciting as an amateur podcaster using Anchor! One question: is it the whole song or can we trim the songs we use?
Share
Mike Mignano
Maker
co-founder, @anchor
@stepacu Thanks! Whole song.
Share