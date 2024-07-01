Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. ShotKi
ShotKi

ShotKi

Create stunning shortcut screenshots!

Free
With ShotKi, you can create stunning shortcut screenshots just by typing your shortcut, picking a theme, and then exporting it! It supports macOS, Windows, and Linux keyboard layouts.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Photo editing
 by
Shotki
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Netlify
Vite
About this launch
Shotki
ShotkiCreate stunning shortcut screenshots!
0
reviews
13
followers
ShotKi by
Shotki
was hunted by
Edgardo Ramírez
in Design Tools, Productivity, Photo editing. Made by
Edgardo Ramírez
and
Aldo Ramírez
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
Shotki
is not rated yet. This is Shotki's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-