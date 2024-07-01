Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ShotKi
ShotKi
Create stunning shortcut screenshots!
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With ShotKi, you can create stunning shortcut screenshots just by typing your shortcut, picking a theme, and then exporting it! It supports macOS, Windows, and Linux keyboard layouts.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Photo editing
by
Shotki
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Shotki
Create stunning shortcut screenshots!
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
ShotKi by
Shotki
was hunted by
Edgardo Ramírez
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Photo editing
. Made by
Edgardo Ramírez
and
Aldo Ramírez
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
Shotki
is not rated yet. This is Shotki's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report