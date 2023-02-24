Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Shortwave
See Shortwave’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Shortwave Smart Summaries
Shortwave Smart Summaries
AI email summaries — Read less. Do more.
Visit
Upvote 6
3 months free
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Harness the magic of AI built directly into your inbox with Smart Summaries. Summaries save you precious time by using AI to intelligently capture the main points of an email in just a few sentences.
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Shortwave
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Shortwave
Email smarter & faster with a reinvented Gmail experience
30
reviews
88
followers
Follow for updates
Shortwave Smart Summaries by
Shortwave
was hunted by
Jacob Wenger
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jacob Wenger
,
Andrew Lee
,
Jonathan Dimond
,
Sophia Seltenreich
,
Hiranya Jayathilaka
,
Tyler Rockwood
and
Becky Weinstein
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
Shortwave
is rated
5/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on February 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#28
Report