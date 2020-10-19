discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Love the story behind SLX and love the dedication of the team. Looking forward to spending a good chunk of money here!
Miles Montes
MakerCo-Founder & CPO @Shop Latinx
@aaronoleary Thank you for hunting us Aaron! and yes we love a big spender💰🤣
@aaronoleary Thank you for the being the amazing Product Hunt Community leader we all need! Shop Latinx (SLX) is the leading fashion and lifestyle marketplace for millennials and gen-z Latinx. Our origin story begins with our CEO @britchavez, who started SLX as an Instagram account in 2016 and has grown the community to over 70k followers across social and still virally growing as we type this out (s/o to our amazing SMM @NatalyMlndz ) :D As the community grew and demanded more, we iterated from highlighting brands on our account to a directory, and ultimately into our e-commerce marketplace that we launched in November of 2019 where we produced 40k in sales. Mind you, SLX had a team of 1 until I joined in February of 2020. As our tech needed to be more flexible, we decided to build and design (@raymondfrankarevalo) the e-commerce marketplace platform in-house and integrate as an app with Shopify for the brands that are leveraging the platform. Additionally, we have plans to expand into media to complete the tried and true winning strategy of content, community, and commerce. As our Latinx community continues to boom, Shop Latinx will play a pivotal role in building this Latinx market and becoming the distribution resource for our brands. As the leading Latinx marketplace in the market, we have already built amazing relationships with top Latinx leaders, influencers, brands, activists, brand partners, and customers that live and thrive in this space. Join us as we revolutionize the Latinx market!
