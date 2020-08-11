Discussion
Oleh Shydlovskyi
Maker
Hey, guys! Do you use Dribbble or Instagram to present your work process? Sometimes it can be quite exhausting to create something new again and again. And you can feel that you simply wasting your time, when you can make something really great 🤔 We can solve this problem just giving you 30 templates to create awesome shots for your socials. They are easy in use in Sketch or Figma. Just add your content, change the background color, and get a cool result in a few minutes. Really nice pack to get some inspiration also, mm? Btw, tell us do you use Dribbble or Instagram? Let’s share our portfolios below ✌️ Also for everyone who needs UI/UX templates and web-illustrations we provide a 30% discount. Use promo code «ph-30» for purchasing Craftwork products. Let’s create some Shooots 🤪
