Hey there! I’m a founder of N1 team, we create useful tools for teams like us. Today I am very pleased to introduce our new product that improved our own workflow, and I hope that it will improve yours as well. Product Every day we work with a large number of links: we create documents and reports, share files and tools. It is obvious that links are an integral part of our workflow. One way or another, many of the user's needs in working with a large number of links are solved either by the browser or bookmark managers. But when it comes to working in a team, most of us use chats for sharing and notes for saving links. We believe that this is not a productive way. We need an easy to use tool with familiar UI, that is always within a hand's reach for every member of a team. 🤔 As a result, we created VSpace. We actively use our product ourselves, create spaces for development, marketing, design, and do not waste time searching and sharing useful information. You can share spaces not only with the team but also with the world: you can create an alias instead of id like vvv.space/yourspace and users can view your links even without authorization. Right now you can: - Stop searching for your documents and tools in chats or notes - Organize knowledge base - Gather a customer base - Tell about yourself and your works to the whole world - Take beautiful addresses for your spaces 😉 In the near future, you'll be able: - Use a link preview and tools to work with them - Comment and discuss your links - Quickly create documents and tasks in your favorite tools directly from VSpace We have big plans, and we are confident that in the foreseeable future we can become one of the indispensable tools for teamwork. Check our roadmap. Plans and Pricing We have a "Basic" free plan with a personal space and the ability to create another public or private space. This is great for small teams or solo founders. There is also a "Plus" plan with the ability to create 5 public or private spaces and take advantage of integrations (integrations with Slack, Google Docs / Sheets, Zapier in development). For large teams there is a "Company" plan with an unlimited number of spaces. You can find a detailed description and pricing on our landing page. For each plan, a browser extension is available for even faster work. Of course, we have a 33% recurring discount for ProductHunt users by promo code iloveproducthunt until June 10th. LTD We also launched Lifetime Deals. You can purchase a lifetime subscription, thereby accelerating our growth. You will always receive all product updates and will be among the first to test new features. 😎 P.S. Thanks @alexanderisora for the publishing! I sincerely wish everyone good luck and hope that what we will help many teams become even more effective than before.
