Home
→
Product
→
Shipped.club
Ranked #10 for today
Shipped.club
Lean Next.js boilerplate for indie makers to ship and earn.
20% OFF
•
Payment Required
Get access to the code that includes everything you need to build your product quickly, and make money. Plus, a private Discord community to get support on the way.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
by
Shipped.club
About this launch
Shipped.club
Build your product in days, not weeks.
0
reviews
110
followers
Shipped.club by
Shipped.club
was hunted by
Marko Denic
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Luca Restagno
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Shipped.club
is not rated yet. This is Shipped.club's first launch.
Upvotes
109
Comments
61
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#49
