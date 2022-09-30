Uneed is the best Product Hunt alternative.
This is the 3rd launch from Uneed. View more
Launch, get seen, & grow alongside other makers
Uneed Community
Launching today
The new version of Uneed is finally here, and is called "Uneed Community" ✨ There are A LOT of changes in this release, and we won't be able to go through all of them. But the two most important ones are: 💅🏻 A complete redesign of the website 📰 An X-like feed The idea is to slowly pivot Uneed from a simple launch platform to what we'll call a social launchpad. You'll be able to market your product every day, to give/ask for feedback, and more.
Free
Launch tags:Marketing
Launch Team
Uneed
AppStruct
@thomas_sanlis1 Huge congratulations on the launch! Uneed community looks great. Good luck!!
Uneed
@abbas143official Thank you Ghulam 😊!!
Big congrats on launching today wishing you all the best ahead
the community looks really exciting just in time when I am almost ready with my new product. Would I be able to post updates of my product before launching ?
kudos
Uneed
@vatsmi yes 😊 you can already do that! You can even already (even if it's super simple for now) mention it and get people to subscribe to your upcoming launch
Larafast - Laravel SaaS Starter Kit
Happy to be part of the community, congrats on launch Thomas!
Uneed
@karakhanyans Thank you much for your support Serg, I really appreciate it 🙏🏻
Femme Stock
Congratulations, Thomas. Love the new design and the community feature!
Uneed
@zeng Thank you so much Zeng 🫶🏻 looking forward to seeing you in the community!!
Motherboard
Congrats on the launch! Look forward to being on the community from today!
Uneed
@preetmishra Thank you Preet 🫶🏻
snappify
the new home for Indie Hackers we've all waited for .. let's gooo!!
Uneed
@dominiksumer Thank you Dominik 🙏🏻 to the moon!!