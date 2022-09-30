This is the 3rd launch from Uneed. View more

The new version of Uneed is finally here, and is called "Uneed Community" ✨ There are A LOT of changes in this release, and we won't be able to go through all of them. But the two most important ones are: 💅🏻 A complete redesign of the website 📰 An X-like feed The idea is to slowly pivot Uneed from a simple launch platform to what we'll call a social launchpad. You'll be able to market your product every day, to give/ask for feedback, and more.

