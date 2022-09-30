Uneed

Uneed is the best Product Hunt alternative.
Uneed Community

Launch, get seen, & grow alongside other makers
The new version of Uneed is finally here, and is called "Uneed Community" ✨ There are A LOT of changes in this release, and we won't be able to go through all of them. But the two most important ones are: 💅🏻 A complete redesign of the website 📰 An X-like feed The idea is to slowly pivot Uneed from a simple launch platform to what we'll call a social launchpad. You'll be able to market your product every day, to give/ask for feedback, and more.
Thomas Sanlis

Hey makers 👋🏻 Today is a big day for Uneed, as we slightly pivot from a simple launch platform to a full community of builders and entrepreneurs. With 45K registered users and 6 years of existence, we're making our biggest move yet 👀. Imagine a twitter feed, but for makers only, and built around your products. Build your waitlist, ask for feedback, share your wins and struggle, in the new Uneed Community 🙌🏻!
Ghulam Abbas

@thomas_sanlis1 Huge congratulations on the launch! Uneed community looks great. Good luck!!

Thomas Sanlis


@abbas143official Thank you Ghulam 😊!!

Sanskar Yadav

Big congrats on launching today wishing you all the best ahead

Vatsal M

the community looks really exciting just in time when I am almost ready with my new product. Would I be able to post updates of my product before launching ?

kudos

Thomas Sanlis


@vatsmi yes 😊 you can already do that! You can even already (even if it's super simple for now) mention it and get people to subscribe to your upcoming launch

Sergey Karakhanyan

Happy to be part of the community, congrats on launch Thomas!

Thomas Sanlis


@karakhanyans Thank you much for your support Serg, I really appreciate it 🙏🏻

Zeng

Congratulations, Thomas. Love the new design and the community feature!

Thomas Sanlis


@zeng Thank you so much Zeng 🫶🏻 looking forward to seeing you in the community!!

Preet Mishra

Congrats on the launch! Look forward to being on the community from today!

Thomas Sanlis


@preetmishra Thank you Preet 🫶🏻

Dominik Sumer

the new home for Indie Hackers we've all waited for .. let's gooo!!

Thomas Sanlis


@dominiksumer Thank you Dominik 🙏🏻 to the moon!!

