Home
→
Product
→
ShipFast
ShipFast
Ship your startup in days, not weeks
The NextJS boilerplate with all the stuff you need to get your product in front of customers. From idea to production in 5 minutes.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Development
by
ShipFast
About this launch
ShipFast
Ship your startup in days, not weeks
ShipFast by
ShipFast
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Marc Lou
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
ShipFast
is not rated yet. This is ShipFast's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
