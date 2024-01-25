Open SaaS

An open-source, feature-rich, full-stack React, NodeJS, Prisma SaaS boilerplate template that manages features for you. Integration with Stripe or MoRs (like Polar.sh), OpenAI, Plausible/Google Analytics, AWS S3 and more! Comes with LLM-friendly documentation and rules for AI-assisted coding. Deployable anywhere.
Open SaaS 2.0

Free, open-source SaaS starter kit with superpowers
Build and launch your SaaS application faster with this starter kit—free, open-source, full-stack React + Node.js. Features include auth, payments, AI example app, and admin dashboard.
