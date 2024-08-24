Launches
This is the latest launch from Shimmer ADHD Coaching
Shimmer Body Doubling
Virtual co-working, the ADHD way
Meet the #1 ADHD Coaching Platform’s newest experience — Body Doubling for ADHD. We’ve infused the 6 ADHD motivators to supercharge a popular co-working strategy for getting things done.
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Health
Shimmer ADHD Coaching
About this launch
Shimmer ADHD Coaching
Helping adults with ADHD reach their full potential ✨🧠
Shimmer Body Doubling by
Shimmer ADHD Coaching
Michael Seibel
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Health
LeighAnna Morris
TJ Johnson
Staci O
Morgan Littin
Michele Paull
Tory Berry
James Douglas Jr.
Anil Chacko
Noelle Daoire
Ramesha Ali
Anthony Lin
Trina Haynes
Elisabeth Bridges
Amanda Norman
Xenia Angevin
O'Ryan McEntire
Gary Dangerfield
Ying Deng
Alex Bellitter
Amanda Norman
Christal Wang
Vikram Sreedhar
. Featured on September 5th, 2024.
Shimmer ADHD Coaching
4.8/5 ★
by 35 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2021.
