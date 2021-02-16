discussion
Hariharan Joghee Chandran
Maker
Product @ Zerodown
Hi All 👋, Introducing Sherlock by ZeroDown! A Chrome plugin that analyzes price trends, permit history, sale history, demographics, quality of life, healthcare access, and more for homes on sale on Zillow and Redfin. With the price spike and bidding wars, performing due diligence is not easy - We hope that our data insights will equip users to become more informed about their home buying options. Our idea is to help users discover interesting facts and surprising details for every property in one place. With more that 500+ data points, the plugin is your smart home search buddy - always available to dig up everything you need to know about a home or a neighbourhood. We hope you'll find this one interesting. All feedback appreciated! 📍* Sherlock is currently available in San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, Phoenix, and Atlanta metro areas.
