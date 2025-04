Shepherd Shepherd is an all in one Personalized Learning Assistant Visit Upvote 62

Shepherd is an all‑in‑one AI learning OS. Imagine combining NotebookLM’s ability to synthesize across multiple files and turn them into flashcards and quizzes, Notion’s notetaking ability, and the ability to generate your own Coursera to learn ANY topic.

Free Options Launch tags: Education • Artificial Intelligence • Online Learning 50% off 1st subscription