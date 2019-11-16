Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
PC
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! Earlier this year I launched Sheety V1 which let you do basic reads from your Google Sheet via a JSON API. Since then over 800,000 people have used Sheety, and we serve nearly 80GB of sheets per month – you guys love spreadsheets! Today I'm launching Sheety V2 which now lets you write to your sheet. You can use standard RESTful interactions: GET, POST, PUT and DELETE. It's also blazing fast: updates happen in realtime. Getting up and running is as simple as connecting your Google account to Sheety, then pasting the spreadsheet URL: schemas and endpoints are generated automatically. I built Sheety V2 as I spend a lot of my timing prototyping new ideas, and wanted a quicker way of putting together realistic experiences that can be used in the wild! I can't wait to see what you do with Sheety and would love your feedback :-) Cheers
UpvoteShare