Migrate CSV data without opening a single file

Sheet shifter is a simple tool designed to make CSV data migration faster and simpler. With easy to use column mapping, you can migrate large data sets without needing to jump back and forth, copy-pasting data and risking a manual error.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
Business
Data
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Justin
in Spreadsheets, Business, Data. Made by
Justin
Featured on June 27th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sheet Shifter's first launch.
