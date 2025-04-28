Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Shareyl
Shareyl
Start An Affiliate Program for Your SaaS in less than 5 min.
Visit
Upvote 63
Shareyl powers instant affiliate programs for serial SaaS founders — featuring Stripe integration, a rational pricing model, prebuilt onboarding pages, and a true no-code, no-webhook setup.
Free Options
Launch tags:
SaaS
•
Developer Tools
•
Affiliate marketing
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Interactive
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Shareyl
Automated Affiliate Marketing - no webhooks or code required
Follow
63
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Shareyl by
Shareyl
was hunted by
Gavin Cho
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Affiliate marketing
. Made by
Gavin Cho
. Featured on April 30th, 2025.
Shareyl
is not rated yet. This is Shareyl's first launch.