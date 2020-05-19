Discussion
Hey Product Hunt folks! 👋🏻 I'm so excited to share my newest project with you. 🎉 You can use shareit.video to: 📣 simplify internal bug reporting 📑 create video documentations 👨🏻💻 get customer feedback 💻 understand open source project issues faster Last week I wanted to send a friend a short video of an issue on a website but there didn't seem to be anything that would let me send a short 10 sec screen recording. Loom sounded great and the team behind it does some incredible work (definitely check them out!) but I didn't want to install an extension again. So I decided to build shareit.video which does just that. It let's you share screen recordings instantly. No extensions, no apps, no logins. I hope you'll find it as useful as I do. Let me know what you think!
@mdawoodkd not sure yet but if people don’t abuse it might as well be free forever with recordings being deleted after 30 days or something like that, and if they want to store recordings indefinitely there could be a paid version
