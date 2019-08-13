Discussion
Dario
Hello Product Hunt 😺 Thank you for checking out share.link! Thanks @bramk for the hunt! We built share.link because we thought that organizing and sharing links could definitely be made easier. 🐿️ In a nutshell - Collect and organize links - Create public and private link collections - Collaborate on link collections with anyone - Discover what others are creating 💡How share.link could be useful to you - As an individual: Collect and access your links from anywhere — no more sending yourself links by email - As a company: Showcase your latest products - As a team: Gather all your tools in one place - As a content creator: Share additional resources with your followers 📆 Coming Soon - Browser extensions to simplify saving and sharing - Various bots to simplify saving - Statistics 📊 Real-Time Launch Day Stats https://bit.ly/2MTopaG We'd love to get some feedback, and are happy to answer any of your questions! @yapartase @roman_tsegelskyi @andriy_tsaryov @abrahammast
This is amazing. This is what I was looking for since few months. One more thing, can we share links collection via email?
@manish_shahi thank you! Not yet, but it is on our roadmap. You are also welcome to suggest this feature here - https://sharelink.featureupvote....
Very exciting! And beautiful design. I am definitely someone who frequently sends e-mails with links to herself 😂
@tamanikora Yeah me too 😅 Well, not any more!
