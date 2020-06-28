Share Designs by Glorify

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Luis Camacho
Hunter
I've been fortunate enough to work alongside the amazing makers of this tool and have seen first hand the number of countless hours that they have put into building Glorify, not only that, but also tools that supplement it to make it the amazing product that it is today, and will become.🥳 The Share Designs tool they have created is inside of Glorify is a very unique feature that allows extremely busy e-com entrepreneurs to very easily export and import their designs directly into their favorite platforms with the push a button. Please be sure to ask all your questions below and we'll be sure to get back to them, feel free to try the tool out for yourself and of course, give some feedback!👇
UpvoteShare