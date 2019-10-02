Discussion
No reviews yet
Meng To
Maker
Hi PH! We spent a full year working on 1350+ animated and static icons, illustrations that can be customized and exported to code inside an editor we built from scratch! This project started from a Hackathon. We wanted to build our own library of icons, but it quickly grew into animated assets that can be used with React, Lottie and SVG. We have preset colors and UI templates so that can fit any branding regardless of your experience with visual design. Every shape is layered and the illustrations are broken down into objects for those more experienced. Only for early supporters, we’re reducing the price to $50 for a Lifetime access. As we grow the library, the price will increase. We plan to add a ton more icons and illustrations and bring many features, inc GIF support, a native app and design tool plugins. Meng
