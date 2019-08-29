Shade
Free landing page templates for startups
The collection of landing pages are really great. I am going to try it for one of the products that I am launching.
Hello Everyone 👋, Thank you @aquib for hunting us! We are very excited to be here. Every day, thousands of startups are being born. All of them have different perspective and mission with excellent products and services. But often they don’t care or don’t have a budget or time to set up a well-designed landing page at the very first stage or even later! Also, when they search on Google for a free landing page template, most of the free templates they find are useless with very old style designs. That’s where Shade was born. Shade is built with modern Bootstrap framework and trending design styles. There are (and will be) different variations of landing pages for different startups, products and services. Even if you don’t find your perfect landing page here, with our growing UI blocks, you will be able to build unique landing pages with just a few tweaks. It’s super easy with our very rich documentation. Also, you can get limited support from us for Shade. And most importantly, everything is FREE! What’s next with Shade? Our journey with Shade has just started. Now you can find 4 free landing pages in this package. But this is not it. We will add 1 new free landing page template on the first week of every month and it will be a continuous process so that future startups never run out of quality templates after this moment. Thanks for your huge support. Questions, comments and all feedbacks are welcome!
