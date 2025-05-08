Launches
Seveum
Seveum
Find your dream job in record time
Discover your next job with Seveum, your AI-powered job search assistant. Instantly find top-matching roles tailored to your profile. Get match insights, keyword highlights, and smart analytics to boost your chances of landing interviews.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Career
About this launch
Seveum by
Denis
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Career
Denis
Vadim Plăcintă
. Featured on May 9th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Seveum's first launch.