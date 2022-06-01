Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
SetOps
Ranked #4 for today
SetOps
Cloud deployment made for developers
Visit
Upvote 21
Free Options
Collect
Share
Stats
The cloud experience developers have waited for. Run containers, databases, and more in your own AWS account within minutes. No Ops or Cloud knowledge is needed. As easy as Heroku. ✨
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Development
by
SetOps
Ramp Corporate Card
Promoted
Corporate card with built-in rewards and savings for startups
About this launch
SetOps by
SetOps
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Development
. Made by
Tobias Görtz
,
Arun Pariyar
,
Felix Seidel
,
Jonas Hochstrat
,
Kevin S
and
Julian Schneider
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
SetOps
is not rated yet. This is SetOps's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
6
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#14
Report