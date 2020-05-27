  1. Home
Serverless Express

Easily host Express.js apps on AWS serverless infrastructure

Easily host and manage Express.js apps on cheap, auto-scaling, serverless infrastructure like AWS Lambda and AWS HTTP API via the Serverless Framework's new Serverless Express Component. Featuring custom domains, SSL certs, and costs ~$0.000003 per request!
Serverless Express - Easy APIs On AWS Lambda & AWS HTTP API

Take existing Express.js apps and host them easily onto cheap, auto-scaling, serverless infrastructure on AWS Lambda and AWS HTTP API with Serverless Express. It's packed loads of production-ready features, like custom domains, SSL certificates, canary deployments, and costs ~$0.000003 per request.
Austen Collins
Maker
Austen Collins
Maker
To all hackers out there, we're excited to announce Serverless Express today, so that you can host Express.js apps on AWS Lambda and AWS's new HTTP API for ~$0.000003 per request! You don't need to be a cloud expert to use this! We have packed years of serverless experience and the best infrastructure patterns into Serverless Express so you and your team don't have to configure, manage and automate the underlying infrastructure yourself. There is perhaps no more efficient way to host an Express.js application. We've written more about it here: https://www.serverless.com/blog/... And the best way to get started is to see it within the Serverless Fullstack App boilerplate we've created here: https://github.com/serverless-co... All you need is an AWS account and a desire to make great things!
