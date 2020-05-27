Discussion
Austen Collins
Maker
To all hackers out there, we're excited to announce Serverless Express today, so that you can host Express.js apps on AWS Lambda and AWS's new HTTP API for ~$0.000003 per request! You don't need to be a cloud expert to use this! We have packed years of serverless experience and the best infrastructure patterns into Serverless Express so you and your team don't have to configure, manage and automate the underlying infrastructure yourself. There is perhaps no more efficient way to host an Express.js application. We've written more about it here: https://www.serverless.com/blog/... And the best way to get started is to see it within the Serverless Fullstack App boilerplate we've created here: https://github.com/serverless-co... All you need is an AWS account and a desire to make great things!
