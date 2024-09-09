  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Serra (YC S23)
    Serra (YC S23)

    Serra (YC S23)

    Find the best talent with AI

    Free Options
    Serra is a GPT-powered search engine for recruiters. Instead of manually selecting keywords and reviewing candidates one by one, recruiters can search in plain English and instantly see the best matches, with all their research done for them.
    Launched in
    Hiring
    Artificial Intelligence
    Human Resources
     by
    Serra
    Zinnect.com
    Zinnect.com
    Ad
    Build and grow your network through contact centric todos
    About this launch
    Serra
    SerraFind the best talent with AI
    0
    reviews
    24
    followers
    Serra (YC S23) by
    Serra
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Human Resources. Made by
    Albert Stanley
    and
    Alan Wang
    . Featured on September 11th, 2024.
    Serra
    is not rated yet. This is Serra's first launch.
    Upvotes
    23
    Vote chart
    Comments
    16
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -