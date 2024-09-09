Launches
Serra (YC S23)
Serra (YC S23)
Find the best talent with AI
Serra is a GPT-powered search engine for recruiters. Instead of manually selecting keywords and reviewing candidates one by one, recruiters can search in plain English and instantly see the best matches, with all their research done for them.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
by
Serra
About this launch
Serra
Find the best talent with AI
Serra (YC S23) by Serra
Serra
Michael Seibel
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
Albert Stanley
Alan Wang
Featured on September 11th, 2024.
Serra
is not rated yet. This is Serra's first launch.
