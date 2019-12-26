Series A 2019 in review
How startups scored Series A fundings in 2019
Galina Divakova
Hi Product Hunt! Hunting the Series A investment round is an exciting and thrilling game, but also it requires quite a preparation, learning who to pitch yourself to and how to do it right. As 2019 is coming closer to the end, we’ve assembled the research for those who are going to hunt their Series A round in 2020. What's inside? We've gathered the data from Crunchbase and listed Top 25 funds associated with the biggest amount of investment into Series A rounds this year, analyzed which months are the best to catch your investment, listed down the industries which scored the most of Series A rounds in 2019. With other data, this can help you get some insights and prepare for your Series A hunting in 2020. Enjoy!
