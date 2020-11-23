discussion
Tommy MacWilliam
Maker
Working on https://serenade.ai
Hi everyone, A few months ago, the first version of Serenade was hunted (unexpectedly!), and we loved reading all of the feedback from the community! Today, we're excited to launch a new version of our product, Serenade Pro, that brings the Serenade cloud experience totally on-device. You can get access to Serenade Pro through the Serenade app or via https://serenade.ai/pro/, and we'll help you get set up. We know how important the security of your codebase is, particularly for closed-source projects, so we packaged up all of Serenade's functionality into a single cross-platform app. With Serenade Pro, no data ever leaves your laptop, making it possible to use voice coding for enterprise projects. Since our last post, we've also made a ton of improvements to our speech engine & NLP models for converting transcripts to code, and we've launched new voice commands and programming language support. (See https://serenade.ai/changelog/ for more!). We've heard that Serenade has helped developers with wrist pain, neck issues, and more get their careers back and be fully productive again. Ultimately, though, we don’t think Serenade can be just as fast as typing—we think it can be faster. Not only can you speak much more quickly than you can type, but using natural language also means that you don’t need to memorize hundreds of hotkeys or syntax nuances in order to be productive. For more on our background and vision, check out https://serenade.ai/blog/announc.... We're looking forward to hearing your feedback!
