Sequel
Sequel
Effortlessly understand your data
Converse with your database using natural language, generate reports, graphs and analyse the results with AI.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Database
by
Sequel
Koop.ai
About this launch
Sequel
Effortlessly understand your data
Sequel by
Sequel
was hunted by
Musthaq Ahamad
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Database
. Made by
Musthaq Ahamad
. Featured on September 24th, 2024.
Sequel
is not rated yet. This is Sequel's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
