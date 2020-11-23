SEOTesting
Hi everyone, My name is Nick and I'm the founder (and solo bootstrapper) of SEOTesting.com. This tool use to be called SanityCheck.io, but was rebuilt from scratch and re-positioned to focus on SEO testing. It uses the data available from the Google Search Console API to generate its reports and test results. There are two different testing options: 1, SEO tests that compare time periods either side of a change to calculate results. 2, Split tests that compare a test group of urls against a control group of urls. As well as the SEO testing side of thing, there are reports for finding: - pages that would benefit from context expansion - new topic and sub-topic ideas to support existing pages - click through rate optimization opportunities - thin content - keyword cannibalization and lots more. There are 3 groups of users who find SEOTesting.com really useful SEO Agencies: Using the testing framework to demonstrate ROI to clients and help grow retainers Test site changes on sub-sections of a site, before an entire site rollout. In-house SEO: Using SEO testing to report to management monthly progress and work underway. Content based affiliate sites: Using the query based reports to come up with new content and sub-topic ideas. Click through rate optimization for money based pages. Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback in the comments.
The product is great, I am a subscriber and use it to record on page optimisation changes for client websites, to find new ideas for blog posts, and to ensure that the top queries are contained in the title tags.
I didn't know this used to be called sanitycheck but when explaining it to others I have often used that term. It sanity checks your changes so you can truly optimise for search.
hi nick, congrats on the launch! can you please explain the differences from similar tools such as ahrefs (that i use)?
hey @vladojsem, ahrefs doesn't have the seo testing/split testing functionality. If you want to record the SEO results of changes you make to pages or your site that's a big thing available in seotesting.com In terms of the reports for keyword research and content ideas - in SEOTesting.com they are all based on Google Search Console data, whereas ahrefs is all estimated. We've seen many instances of long tail keywords that ahrefs estimate as 0-10 monthly search volume, that actually get 1000+ searches a month. I'm actually an ahrefs.com customer as well - as I find their backlink data useful, and that's an area SEOTesting.com will not cover. The tools are complementary rather than competing.
@vladojsem yeah I expect ahrefs will use that GSC data to start estimating traffic in the future, or at least use it to refine their models.
That's like an A/B test for SEO performance? I'm not sure what I'm getting wrong here, but it sounds like an odd concept. To index different pages on search engines I need a different URL path, that means I can see the results on google analytics and search console. Why do I need your tool?
hey @grmmph, thanks for the comment. With SEO split testing you take a group of similar pages (eg blog post or product category pages) and split them into two groups. The first group - you make the change to these pages that you wish to test to see if it improves your ranking/clicks. This is the test group. Changes can be onpage SEO, content rewrites, title or meta description changes etc The second group - you leave these pages as they were. This is your control group. You then track how the test group does, compared to the control group. If it does better, you can judge the changes to have worked and roll it out to all other pages of the same type. If it hasn't worked you can reverse the changes to the test group. It's all based on the blog post the Pinterest engineering team did a few years ago: https://medium.com/pinterest-eng... Running split tests helps remove seasonality and any algorithm updates from the results, as they should effect both groups of pages. You could record this all in a spreadsheet by pulling the numbers manually from GSC or Google Analytics, but that is quite time consuming. I know - as I did that before building this product! :)
@grmmph yes that's right, the test group and control group are made up of different urls. There's some more explanation and a video here on the site : https://seotesting.com/blog/seo-...