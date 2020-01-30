SEO Extension for Google Docs

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Valeri Potchekailov
Maker
Pro
When you’re creating articles it’s extremely important to make sure the copy is well optimized for search engines in order to attract more and more visitors to your website over time. There are of course some technical rules to apply when doing so, but all you want to do is write and not taking care of technical stuff, right? That's why we've created an SEO tool for Google Docs, so we take care of all the technical rules for you! Simply start writing in Google Docs, open the extension, put in your keyword and there you go! Now you have a list of all the SEO changes you can apply to make your text even better. Not only does it come with an SEO check, but there's a readability check in there as well. This section will make sure that your story is easy to digest for your readers. A critical part of the writing process! 👉 Here you can find more info about how it works: https://blog.storychief.io/seo-c... Enjoy your new way of writing in Google Docs with our SEO Chrome extension, powered by StoryChief. WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! Some of our other cooler features (because we personally love them all) allow you to: 🤝 Approval & Collaboration flow for articles 👩💻 Distribute articles to all your websites, social channels and newsletters with one click! 📆 Plan content in the Content Calendar 🚀 Gather multichannel results in one dashboard Test it out and start throwing your thoughts right at us, both good and bad. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
Upvote (5)Share